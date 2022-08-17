CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 4.6 %

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.80.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.