CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CubeSmart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 2,048,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.