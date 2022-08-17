CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE CUB opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$51.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

