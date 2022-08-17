CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Tops $0.0086

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $24.43 million and approximately $474,694.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
