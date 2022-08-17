Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.38. Cue Health shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 2,598 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

