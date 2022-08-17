Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 66,267 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4,795.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

LIN traded down $4.64 on Wednesday, reaching $307.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,638. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.28 and its 200 day moving average is $303.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

