Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 134,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day moving average of $210.64.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
