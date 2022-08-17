Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $5.55 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BRP were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in BRP by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 1,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.