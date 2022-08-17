Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 82,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,436,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

