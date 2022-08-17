Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 2.83% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVOL. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 173.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

NYSEARCA SVOL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,644. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

