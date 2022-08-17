Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 212,383 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 212,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. 90,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,305. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.