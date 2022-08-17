Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 51,433 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,433 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

