Curve DAO Token Market Cap Achieves $660.85 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005274 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $660.85 million and approximately $161.90 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,805,277,547 coins and its circulating supply is 528,355,230 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

