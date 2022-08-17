Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 3.4 %

CTOS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 11,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 0.47. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

