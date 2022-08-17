Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 235,786 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Stories

