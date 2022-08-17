Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. 97,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

