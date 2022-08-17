Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

