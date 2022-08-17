Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.85. 18,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,717. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

