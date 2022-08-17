Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $43,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RPG stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,838. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.