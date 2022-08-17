Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. 10,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

