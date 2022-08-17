Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 6,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.