Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,407,610 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407,610 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mission Produce worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $45,133.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,990.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

AVO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Mission Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.