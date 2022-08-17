Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 30,690 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,690 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.23 during trading on Wednesday. 51,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

