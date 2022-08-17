Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

FNDF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. 5,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,433. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

