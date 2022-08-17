CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 446,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,133. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBAY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.