DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report released on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CORZ. Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.73.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 2.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.33. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

