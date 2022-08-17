Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DJCO. TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Daily Journal Price Performance

DJCO traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.96. 575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $371.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

About Daily Journal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

