Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Daily Journal Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DJCO stock opened at $268.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $242.00 and a 12 month high of $415.66. The stock has a market cap of $371.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.88.
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
