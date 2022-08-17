Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $268.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $242.00 and a 12 month high of $415.66. The stock has a market cap of $371.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Daily Journal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

