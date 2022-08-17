Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Daktronics stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 million, a PE ratio of 426.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 187,318 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Daktronics by 106.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 371,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 191,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Daktronics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

