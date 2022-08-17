DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 76.90% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.23. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen cut their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

