DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 76.90% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.
NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.23. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen cut their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.
