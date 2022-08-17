Dash Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $53.38 or 0.00222366 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $580.07 million and approximately $90.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001470 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009493 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00478717 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,867,645 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

