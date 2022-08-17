Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.89

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Datatec Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.
About Datatec
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
Further Reading
