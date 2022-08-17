DATx Hits Market Cap of $12,109.36 (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. DATx has a market cap of $12,109.36 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068345 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.