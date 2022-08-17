Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.48. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.
Davide Campari-Milano Trading Up 5.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCY)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.