Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $24.24

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $24.81. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,368.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,269,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

