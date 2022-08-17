Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.55 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $364,664.16 and approximately $11.55 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,298.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004337 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00128886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

DVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

