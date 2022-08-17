DeFi Bids (BID) Market Capitalization Reaches $73,937.58

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $73,937.58 and approximately $223.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 65.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00128521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066424 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,509 coins and its circulating supply is 22,954,596 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

