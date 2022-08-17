Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 12.5%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 181,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 244,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 9.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 15.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.50 million.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

