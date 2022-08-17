Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.56

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 4446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.04.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

Delek Logistics Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

