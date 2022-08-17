Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($56.12) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday.

ETR:DHER opened at €52.68 ($53.76) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.82.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

