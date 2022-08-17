Deluxe Co. (DLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. Deluxe has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 81.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deluxe by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $1,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,281,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 142.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About Deluxe

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.