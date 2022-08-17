Desjardins Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$82.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 146.17% from the stock’s previous close. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.97.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.64. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$57.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.51.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

