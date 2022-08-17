Desjardins Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$82.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 146.17% from the stock’s previous close. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.
He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.
“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.97.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.64. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$57.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.51.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
