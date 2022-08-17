Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Masonite International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. 177,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

