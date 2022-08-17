Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Down 1.6%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen from €50.00 ($51.02) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.
Deutsche Wohnen Dividend Announcement
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
See Also
