DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79,929 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

