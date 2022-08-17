Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,158. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $294.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.11.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

