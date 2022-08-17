Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Hits One Day Volume of $94,738.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $94,738.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,790,901 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.