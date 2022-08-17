Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Hits One Day Volume of $94,738.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $94,738.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036912 BTC.
Digital Fitness Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,790,901 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
