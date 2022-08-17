Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 227.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 28,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

