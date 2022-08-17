Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 9.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,386,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,675,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 20,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.