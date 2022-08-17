DinoX Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, DinoX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. DinoX has a market cap of $679,671.01 and $43,220.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013544 BTC.
DinoX Coin Profile
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DinoX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.